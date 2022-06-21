UK HealthCare plans to build new medical campus: 3 details

Lexington-based University of Kentucky HealthCare is seeking to buy 27 acres of property for a medical campus at a cost of $20.3 million.

Three things to know:

1. Through the purchase agreement, UK HealthCare would have the right of first refusal to buy more land, according to a June 17 UK HealthCare news release.

2. The medical campus could include a regional hospital facility, a medical office building and/or other clinical facilities. It would offer acute care services that complement the system's main medical center facilities: UK Chandler Hospital and UK Kentucky Clinic.

3. The health system would undergo a due diligence period in accordance with the development agreement. After the due diligence agreement and approval from the board of trustees and the state's secretary of finance and administration, UK HealthCare would go through with the purchase, according to the news release.