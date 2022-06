Houston Methodist broke ground on its 400-bed hospital in Cypress, Texas, which is anticipated to open by 2025, Community Impact reported June 9.

The facility will use artificial intelligence and data to help treat patients. Rooms will have monitoring systems and smart speakers to allow patients to control the temperature and other functions from their beds.

The facility is on more than 100 acres of land. More than 500 people will work at the hospital, according to the report.