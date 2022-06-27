HCA hospital in Florida opens $100M expansion

Fort Pierce, Fla.-based Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened a $100 million, four-story tower expansion on June 23.

The first floor is designated for outpatient services, while the second floor has 32 private rooms to accommodate inpatient needs. The third and fourth floors are designated as shell space for future growth, according to a June 23 hospital press release.

"This expansion, the community's been needing it, they are so busy over at the hospital," Allyson Swan, a Keiser University instructor at HCA Florida Longwood Hospital, told Treasure Coast News.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services statistics show that the seven-day average bed occupancy at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center has been above 80 percent since Nov. 12, 2021.