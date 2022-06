HCA Florida Lake City Hospital is investing $41.4 million to expand access to care, including the June 1 opening of a $5.1 million, 10-bed inpatient wing and the expansion of the hospital's emergency department.

The hospital has started the $36 million expansion of its emergency department, which will add 18 beds, according to a June 15 HCA Florida news release. The project is slated for completion next year.

The hospital's helipad is being moved to a more central location.