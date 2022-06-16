California hospital receives approval for $333M expansion

Marissa Plescia (Twitter) -

Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, Calif., received unanimous approval from the city council for a $333 million expansion project. 

The project includes an expansion of its trauma center and a seven-story, 290,000-square-foot tower, according to a June 10 news release from the city council. 

The tower will house 202 patient beds. Through the investment, 220 full-time equivalent jobs will be created, according to the news release.

Inland Valley Medical Center is managed by Southwest Healthcare System and is owned and operated by a subsidiary of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, according to the news release.

