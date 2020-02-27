UC Davis Health extends neonatology telemedicine services to Adventist Health

UC Davis Health began a telemedicine partnership this month with Adventist Health + Rideout, offering neonatology care to patients at the Roseville, Calif.-based health system via virtual consultation, according to a news release.

Under the partnership, Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health neonatologists will provide 24/7 telemedicine care to AHRO patients. The pediatric team will use high-definition video and audio to communicate with physicians at AHRO's neonatal intensive care unit.

"We had our first telemedicine consult with AHRO [in February] and it went very well," said UC Davis neonatologist Payam Vali, according to the Feb. 27 news release. "We were able to successfully provide the care the baby needed and keep the patient in Marysville, [Calif.]. We are committed to utilizing the technology of telemedicine to provide specialty care to the patients and families we serve in this region."

AHRO delivers about 2,000 babies per year and currently has a six-bed NICU.

