Top 50 remote patient monitoring companies, per AVIA

AVIA has released a report on the top 50 remote patient monitoring companies based off of AVIA data and the number of clients each remote monitoring company has listed on AVIA Connect.
The report breaks down the list into subcategories of connected platforms, non-connected platforms and condition-specific platforms.
Here are the top 50 remote monitoring companies according to AVIA:
- Health Recovery Solutions - 88 clients listed
- Babyscripts - 72 clients listed
- TytoCare - 67 clients listed
- Accuhealth - 63 clients listed
- Vivify Health - 34 clients listed
- Get Well - 33 clients listed
- VitalTech - 26 clients listed
- Rimidi - 26 clients listed
- SeamlessMD - 26 clients listed
- Raziel Health - 22 clients listed
- Conversa Health - 20 clients listed
- Livongo - 18 clients listed
- Current Health -13 clients listed
- Twistle by Health Catalyst - 11 clients listed
- Philip’s Healthcare - 9 clients listed
- Biofourmis - 8 clients listed
- PeriGen - 8 clients listed
- Innovaccer - 8 clients listed
- m.Care - 7 clients listed
- Noteworth - 7 clients listed
- Myia Health - 7 clients listed
- Stel - 7 clients listed
- Carium - 6 clients listed
- CareSignal - 6 clients listed
- Validic Inc. - 6 clients listed
- Teladoc Health - 5 clients listed
- physIQ - 5 clients listed
- Wellth - 5 clients listed
- Care Innovations - 5 clients listed
- Bloomlife - 5 clients listed
- Memora Health - 4 clients listed
- HealthSnap - 4 clients listed
- AMC Health - 3 clients listed
- Propeller Health - 3 clients listed
- nQ Medical Inc. - 3 clients listed
- ChronicCareIQ - 3 clients listed
- DynamiCare Health - 3 clients listed
- Welldoc - 2 clients listed
- Care Angel - 2 clients listed
- Life365 - 1 client listed
- Perx Health - Could not list clients
- TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics - Could not list clients
- Spiras Health - Could not list clients
- Donisi Health - Could not list clients
- Hicuity Health - Could not list clients
- Aila Health - Could not list clients
- AccendoWave - Could not list clients
- Kaia Health - Could not list clients
- Nuvo - Could not list clients
- LookDeep Health - Could not list clients