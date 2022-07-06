Top 50 remote patient monitoring companies, per AVIA

AVIA has released a report on the top 50 remote patient monitoring companies based off of AVIA data and the number of clients each remote monitoring company has listed on AVIA Connect.

The report breaks down the list into subcategories of connected platforms, non-connected platforms and condition-specific platforms.

Here are the top 50 remote monitoring companies according to AVIA:

Health Recovery Solutions - 88 clients listed Babyscripts - 72 clients listed TytoCare - 67 clients listed Accuhealth - 63 clients listed Vivify Health - 34 clients listed Get Well - 33 clients listed VitalTech - 26 clients listed Rimidi - 26 clients listed SeamlessMD - 26 clients listed Raziel Health - 22 clients listed Conversa Health - 20 clients listed Livongo - 18 clients listed Current Health -13 clients listed Twistle by Health Catalyst - 11 clients listed Philip’s Healthcare - 9 clients listed Biofourmis - 8 clients listed PeriGen - 8 clients listed Innovaccer - 8 clients listed m.Care - 7 clients listed Noteworth - 7 clients listed Myia Health - 7 clients listed Stel - 7 clients listed Carium - 6 clients listed CareSignal - 6 clients listed Validic Inc. - 6 clients listed Teladoc Health - 5 clients listed physIQ - 5 clients listed Wellth - 5 clients listed Care Innovations - 5 clients listed Bloomlife - 5 clients listed Memora Health - 4 clients listed HealthSnap - 4 clients listed AMC Health - 3 clients listed Propeller Health - 3 clients listed nQ Medical Inc. - 3 clients listed ChronicCareIQ - 3 clients listed DynamiCare Health - 3 clients listed Welldoc - 2 clients listed Care Angel - 2 clients listed Life365 - 1 client listed Perx Health - Could not list clients TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics - Could not list clients Spiras Health - Could not list clients Donisi Health - Could not list clients Hicuity Health - Could not list clients Aila Health - Could not list clients AccendoWave - Could not list clients Kaia Health - Could not list clients Nuvo - Could not list clients LookDeep Health - Could not list clients

