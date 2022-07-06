Top 50 remote patient monitoring companies, per AVIA

Noah Schwartz -

AVIA has released a report on the top 50 remote patient monitoring companies based off of AVIA data and the number of clients each remote monitoring company has listed on AVIA Connect.

The report breaks down the list into subcategories of connected platforms, non-connected platforms and condition-specific platforms.

Here are the top 50 remote monitoring companies according to AVIA:

 

  1. Health Recovery Solutions - 88 clients listed
  2. Babyscripts - 72 clients listed
  3. TytoCare - 67 clients listed
  4. Accuhealth - 63 clients listed
  5. Vivify Health - 34 clients listed
  6. Get Well - 33 clients listed
  7. VitalTech - 26 clients listed
  8. Rimidi - 26 clients listed
  9. SeamlessMD - 26 clients listed
  10. Raziel Health - 22 clients listed
  11. Conversa Health - 20 clients listed
  12. Livongo - 18 clients listed
  13. Current Health -13 clients listed
  14. Twistle by Health Catalyst - 11 clients listed
  15. Philip’s Healthcare - 9 clients listed
  16. Biofourmis - 8 clients listed
  17. PeriGen - 8 clients listed
  18. Innovaccer - 8 clients listed
  19. m.Care - 7 clients listed
  20. Noteworth - 7 clients listed
  21. Myia Health - 7 clients listed
  22. Stel - 7 clients listed
  23. Carium - 6 clients listed
  24. CareSignal - 6 clients listed
  25. Validic Inc. - 6 clients listed
  26. Teladoc Health - 5 clients listed
  27. physIQ - 5 clients listed
  28. Wellth - 5 clients listed
  29. Care Innovations - 5 clients listed
  30. Bloomlife - 5 clients listed
  31. Memora Health - 4 clients listed 
  32. HealthSnap - 4 clients listed
  33. AMC Health - 3 clients listed
  34. Propeller Health - 3 clients listed
  35. nQ Medical Inc. - 3 clients listed
  36. ChronicCareIQ - 3 clients listed
  37. DynamiCare Health - 3 clients listed
  38. Welldoc - 2 clients listed
  39. Care Angel - 2 clients listed
  40. Life365 - 1 client listed
  41. Perx Health - Could not list clients
  42. TupeloLife Digital Therapeutics - Could not list clients
  43. Spiras Health - Could not list clients 
  44. Donisi Health - Could not list clients
  45. Hicuity Health - Could not list clients
  46. Aila Health - Could not list clients
  47. AccendoWave - Could not list clients
  48. Kaia Health - Could not list clients
  49. Nuvo - Could not list clients
  50. LookDeep Health - Could not list clients

 

