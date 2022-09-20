Texas hospital to use telehealth for pre-surgical physicals

Dallas-based White Rock Medical Center has partnered with telemedicine developer SHL Telemedicine to use its technology to conduct pre-surgery physicals in remote locations.

The technology, dubbed SmartHeart, is a portable lead ECG tool that allows clinicians to conduct diagnostic testing in and outside of the hospital, according to a Sept. 20 press release.

White Rock Medical Center will use the technology in its bariatrics program.

"Our bariatrics program cares for patients in Dallas and far beyond, across Texas and from other states. We welcome innovative solutions that allow us to care for our patients no matter where they live. Remote technologies, like SmartHeart, can help us achieve that," said Shawn Lovelady, chief operating officer of White Rock Medical Center.