Teladoc taps Memorial Sloan Kettering's Dr. Claus Jensen as new innovation chief

Teladoc Health named Claus Jensen, PhD, who currently serves as chief digital officer and head of technology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as the company's new chief innovation officer.

As chief innovation officer, Dr. Jensen will lead Teladoc's research and development team and focus on applying product innovation and data science to the telehealth company's patient experience.

Prior to joining New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Jensen held digital transformation roles at IBM and Danske Bank and served as chief technology officer of CVS Health-Aetna, according to the April 26 news release.

"Having grown up with a family full of healthcare professionals, I have always recognized the importance of personalized and accessible healthcare experiences," Dr. Jensen said in the news release. "Teladoc Health continues to leverage technology and data insights and deliver on the promise of whole-person virtual care by providing access to high-quality and personalized care anywhere."

More articles on telehealth:

35% of patients would consider leaving their primary provider for telehealth visits

Employee benefits tech firm Accolade to acquire virtual care startup for $450M

The next frontier for telehealth and value-based care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.