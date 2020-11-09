Teaching patients how to use telehealth is No. 1 virtual care challenge cited by physicians, survey finds

Most physicians (93 percent) have participated in the rapid virtual care adoption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but big challenges still remain for their continued usage.

For its 2020 Telehealth & EHR survey, Medical Economics asked physicians about their tech and telehealth use as well as opinions about overall performance. Here's what physicians listed as the biggest challenges they've faced using telehealth:

Explaining to patients how to use telehealth: 60 percent

Internet connection/bandwidth issues: 53 percent

Problems with scheduling/staff efficiency: 33 percent

Patient getting distracted while on call: 25 percent

Figuring out the interface: 22 percent

Integrating it with existing software: 22 percent

Upgrading tech so telehealth can be used: 19 percent

Training office staff: 17 percent

Cost: 13 percent

More articles on telehealth:

Humana keeping several $0 copay telehealth for Medicare Advantage Part D members in 2021

FCC opens $100M connected care telehealth pilot program: 4 things to know

Lurie Children's extends telemedicine services to Northwestern Medicine patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.