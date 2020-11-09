Teaching patients how to use telehealth is No. 1 virtual care challenge cited by physicians, survey finds
Most physicians (93 percent) have participated in the rapid virtual care adoption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but big challenges still remain for their continued usage.
For its 2020 Telehealth & EHR survey, Medical Economics asked physicians about their tech and telehealth use as well as opinions about overall performance. Here's what physicians listed as the biggest challenges they've faced using telehealth:
- Explaining to patients how to use telehealth: 60 percent
- Internet connection/bandwidth issues: 53 percent
- Problems with scheduling/staff efficiency: 33 percent
- Patient getting distracted while on call: 25 percent
- Figuring out the interface: 22 percent
- Integrating it with existing software: 22 percent
- Upgrading tech so telehealth can be used: 19 percent
- Training office staff: 17 percent
- Cost: 13 percent
