OptumCare physicians conducted 1M digital visits in Q3

OptumCare physicians have conducted about 1 million digital clinical visits in 2020 so far and the company anticipates more in the future.

"We are rapidly developing a proprietary set of distinctive tools and aligning our clinical practices to further develop and amplify this capability," said David Wichmann, CEO of Optum's parent company UnitedHealth Group, during the company's third quarter earnings call, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. "I am sure you can see how advancing modern telehealth fits into our overall strategy to build high performing systems of care."

Mr. Wichmann also touched on Level 2, the company's digital therapy developed to help manage Type 2 diabetes and move patients toward remission. "Level 2 uniquely measures signals and applies artificial intelligence engaging people in producing better health outcomes," he said. "You can expect more digital therapeutics from us in the coming months and years."

OptumCare also plans to focus on the clinician-patient relationship by using artificial intelligence and data to develop a clinical model that will intercept and treat disease early with the goal of better health outcomes and lowering the utilization of healthcare and cost to the system.

Here are four key numbers from OptumCare:

1. OptumHealth, which includes OptumCare, reported nearly $10.5 billion in revenue for the third quarter, a 29 percent increase over the same period last year.

2. OptumCare includes 53,000 physicians that practice in 1,500 facilities.

3. The company's physicians treat around 20 million patients per year, including 3.5 million in risk-based arrangements.

4. OptumCare treats 1.3 million Medicare Advantage or dually eligible members under global capitation.

More articles on telehealth:

Blue Cross Blue Shield covers telemedicine permanently for federal workforce program

CMS adds 11 new telehealth services to Medicare coverage

Mass General extends hybrid telestroke model to Maine, New York hospitals





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.