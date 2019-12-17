Ochsner becomes 1st provider partner of telemedicine startup Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers, a direct-to-consumer telehealth and wellness startup, announced Dec. 17 it has tapped New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System as its first healthcare provider partner.

Through the partnership, Hims & Hers patients will have direct access to Ochsner clinicians to manage chronic illnesses and other healthcare conditions not addressed through the Hims & Hers platform. The service will initially launch in Florida before rolling out to other states throughout the next year.

According to the announcement, Hims & Hers currently offers access to medical care and treatment for more than a dozen conditions, comprising more than 50 products, and also connects thousands of patients each week to its network of more than 200 licensed physicians.

In 2020, beyond expanding its Ochsner-backed services, Hims & Hers also plans to open its first brick-and-mortar pharmacy, which will be mail-only and located in Columbus, Ohio, the startup announced earlier this year.

More articles on telehealth:

Dartmouth Hitchcock extends telemedicine ICU program to local hospital

106 hospitals, health systems that launched telehealth services in 2019

Penn State expands telehealth program for sexual assault exams

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.