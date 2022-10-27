MercyOne providing neurological care through telehealth

MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center has created a new service that allows patients to receive neurological care through telehealth.

The new teleneurological services will be available through inpatient rounding, where physicians visit patients' rooms and provide them with remote access to a neurological specialist for an assessment to diagnose, treat or manage conditions affecting the brain, according to an Oct. 25 press release from MercyOne.

The service will allow patients suffering from stroke to be seen quickly by neuroscience experts.

"MercyOne pursued telehealth as a solution because there is a continued shortfall in neurologists in Iowa and across the United States as a whole," said Stephen Nielson, digital health manager at MercyOne.