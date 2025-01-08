Lee Health's growing home care investment

Lee Health Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Higgins, DNP, told Becker's that the organization will continue to invest in home-based care, starting with its hospital-at-home program, which brings hospital-level treatment directly to patients' homes.

The Fort Myers, Fla.-based health system launched the program at Gulf Coast Medical Center in November.

"Patients are really seeking care outside the walls of the hospital," Dr. Higgins said. "We wanted to offer this to our consumers in our community, especially given the growing demand for care."

The program has been live for 48 days and has served a total of 31 patients. Currently, the daily census averages around three patients, although the team anticipates growth, especially after the holiday period.

The tech behind the program

A key component of the program is the technology that allows Lee Health to monitor patients remotely. The system includes wearable devices for vital sign tracking, fall detection, and daily surveys where patients report on their well-being. The technology also enables patients to upload their weight, allowing the care team to maintain real-time monitoring.

"Our clinical team is virtually monitoring vital signs, fall detection, and patient-reported outcomes 24/7, just like we would inside the hospital," Dr. Higgins said. "The technology is essential to ensure that we can provide the same level of care without the walls of the hospital."

For the program, Lee Health is closely tracking the same quality and patient experience metrics used in traditional hospital settings. This includes monitoring mortality, readmissions, length of stay, complication rates, infection rates, and cost of care. Additionally, the hospital is assessing functional recovery for patients receiving care at home.

Expanding the program

While the program is still in its early stages, there are plans to scale it over the next three to six months. Lee Health's evaluation and waiver approval cover all five of its campuses.

"We plan to scale the program to another campus in the next few months, using the lessons we've learned so far," Dr. Higgins said. "We're focusing on technology, patient experience, and outcomes as we prepare to grow."

Feedback from patients and frontline staff has been invaluable. With a small number of patients in the early phase, leadership has been able to stay closely involved by calling patients, visiting homes, and gathering feedback on the program. According to Dr. Higgins, patients have reported feeling safer with virtual nurses available to respond immediately to their needs. In-home nurses also have more personal time with patients, creating stronger relationships and improving care.

Future vision

Looking ahead, Dr. Higgins expressed excitement about the potential for hospital-at-home programs to evolve, despite challenges related to fluctuating regulations and the need for a policy extension.

"Regardless of the rollout of policies and waivers, we are committed to delivering care outside the brick-and-mortar hospital," Dr. Higgins said. "Capacity issues are widespread across the nation, and bringing care to patients where they are is essential."