Hartford HealthCare to open telemedicine urgent care at new patient care access center

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is moving forward with plans to open a new patient care access center that features a telemedicine-equipped urgent care center, according to an Aug. 24 Hartford Courant report.

The health system opened the patient care access center in downtown Hartford on Aug. 24, bringing the first 70 of 700 workers onsite. The new workers will be appropriately spaced and follow the state's public health guidelines; Hartford HealthCare plans to increase the number of onsite workers to 250 by early 2021, according to the report.

The health system has had to delay certain new plans for the new center, but its urgent care center with telemedicine technologies is still moving forward. Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeff Flaks told the publication the new center will still be a hub for innovation and that the patient care access center will eventually coordinate patient care and schedule appointments across the health system's 400 locations in Connecticut.

The center is a $14 million investment for Hartford HealthCare and is also part of a $24 million renovation in partnership with the building's owner Shelbourne Global Solutions.

