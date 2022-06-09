Amwell names former Advocate Aurora exec as chief medical officer

Amwell named Carrie Nelson, MD, as chief medical officer.

In her new role, Dr. Nelson will be responsible for helping clients improve their population health, clinical oversight of healthcare professionals practicing on behalf of Amwell clinical partner and help provider and payer organizations achieve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes through digital care delivery, according to a June 8 press release.

Prior to her role at Amwell,Dr. Nelson served as senior vice president and CMO for population health and health outcomes at Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health. She also served as the chief clinical officer for Advocate Physician Partners, an organization that works with independent physician practices to coordinate value-based care.