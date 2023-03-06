American Telemedicine Association names CVS chief medical officer chair-elect

The American Telemedicine Association is naming CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Sree Chaguturu, MD, as chair-elect of the board of directors.

Dr. Chaguturu has been serving on the board since December 2020, he will become chair of the board and begin his two-year term in May 2024, according to a March 5 American Telemedicine Association news release.

He will take over from Kristi Henderson, DNP, CEO of MedExpress and senior vice president of the Center for Digital Health and Innovation for Optum Health.

"As we seek to transform care delivery into omnichannel care and make quality, technology-enabled healthcare more accessible, convenient and affordable, we are fortunate to have Dr. Sree Chaguturu, a respected physician-executive, leading the way for our industry," American Telemedicine Association CEO Ann Mond Johnson said in the release. "Sree is a strategic business leader, physician and an academic, and brings the confluence of those perspectives to every discussion. He will be instrumental in our efforts to advance telehealth as a trusted, clinically validated and accepted mode of care by both patients and providers."