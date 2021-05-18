Texas governor bans mask mandates

On May 18, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prohibited government entities and officials from mandating masks and limiting activities in response to the pandemic.

The order reads, "No governmental entity, including a county, city, school district, and public health authority, and no governmental official may require any person to wear a face covering or to mandate that another person wear a face covering."

The order excludes state-supported living centers, government-owned hospitals, government-operated hospitals and criminal justice department buildings. Public schools may continue to mandate face coverings until June 4.

The statewide executive order supersedes any local face-covering requirement.

Most states are adjusting mask mandates and policies after the CDC updated its guidelines May 13, though Texas had already lifted its mask mandate before the new guidelines.

