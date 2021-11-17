Snapshot of 3 states with the highest jumps in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire are reporting the highest COVID-19 hospitalization increases over the last two weeks, according to Nov. 17 data tracked by The New York Times.

New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have decreased 3 percent over the last two weeks, but 19 states still are seeing hospitalization rates go up, according to the Times.

The three states with the highest jumps in COVID-19 hospitalization rates:

New Hampshire

Both virus cases and hospitalizations are rising in New Hampshire. As of Nov. 17, cases had risen 123 percent compared to 14 days before, with an average of 62 cases reported per 100,000 people. Hospitalizations are up 36 percent over the last two weeks, with an average of 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

On Nov. 16, 294 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Hampshire, up 34 from the day before, and the highest total since Jan. 8, state public health officials said, as reported by ABC's WMUR-TV.

Michigan

Cases and hospitalizations are both rising in Michigan. As of Nov. 17, cases had risen 68 percent compared to 14 days prior, with an average of 72 cases reported per 100,000 people. Hospitalizations have increased 34 percent over the last two weeks, with an average of 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

On Nov. 15, state virus admissions hit a seven-month high, with 3,040 adults and 41 children hospitalized, and another 159 people hospitalized with suspected cases, according to state data cited by The Detroit News.

Minnesota

Cases and hospitalizations are increasing in Minnesota. As of Nov. 17, cases had risen 84 percent compared to 14 days before, with an average of 80 cases reported per 100,000 people. Hospitalizations have risen 34 percent over the last two weeks, with an average of 25 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents.

On Nov. 12, 1,282 virus hospitalizations were reported, with 311 patients requiring intensive care, according to The Star Tribune. More than 95 percent of available inpatient hospital beds were full, resulting in emergency department backups statewide.

"We are in the middle of a COVID blizzard right now in Minnesota," said Kris Ehresmann, RN, state infectious disease director. "If we could get people to consider implementing the layered mitigation, if we could get more people vaccinated, and if people continue to seek out boosters, that will make a difference."