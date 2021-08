States ranked by COVID-19 hospitalization rates: August 2

New daily COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the U.S. have increased 86 percent over the last two weeks, with 49 states and the District of Columbia seeing hospitalization rates trend upward, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

Hospitalization rates were decreasing only in Rhode Island.

Data is taken from HHS and was last updated Aug. 2. States are listed in order of hospitalization rate percent increase over the last two weeks.

Louisiana

14-day change: 195 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 34

Alabama

14-day change: 190 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 27

South Carolina

14-day change: 160 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 11

Florida

14-day change: 138 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 44

Georgia

14-day change: 125 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 20

Kentucky

14-day change: 117 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 15

Mississippi

14-day change: 117 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 28

Tennessee

14-day change: 108 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 12

Connecticut

14-day change: 105 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 4

North Carolina

14-day change: 100 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 10

Texas

14-day change: 94 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 21

California

14-day change: 92 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 10

Oklahoma

14-day change: 88 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 20

Oregon

14-day change: 88 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

Wisconsin

14-day change: 86 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 4

Hawaii

14-day change: 83 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

Massachusetts

14-day change: 81 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 3

West Virginia

14-day change: 81 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 9

Minnesota

14-day change: 80 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 5

Alaska

14-day change: 80 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 14

Montana

14-day change: 77 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 10

Indiana

14-day change: 69 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 11

Illinois

14-day change: 63 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 7

Virginia

14-day change: 63 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 5

Nebraska

14-day change: 58 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

Arkansas

14-day change: 58 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 35

New Hampshire

14-day change: 56 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 2

New Mexico

14-day change: 54 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

Kansas

14-day change: 54 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 15

North Dakota

14-day change: 51 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Arizona

14-day change: 49 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 15

Maryland

14-day change: 46 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

New Jersey

14-day change: 46 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Pennsylvania

14-day change: 45 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 5

Maine

14-day change: 41 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 5

Ohio

14-day change: 39 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

New York

14-day change: 38 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 5

Missouri

14-day change: 37 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 32

Michigan

14-day change: 36 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 4

Iowa

14-day change: 35 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

Delaware

14-day change: 35 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Washington

14-day change: 33 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 9

Nevada

14-day change: 33 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 36

Idaho

14-day change: 31 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 9

South Dakota

14-day change: 30 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 4

Utah

14-day change: 28 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 11

Wyoming

14-day change: 17 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 11

Vermont

14-day change: 12 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: <1

District of Columbia

14-day change: 8 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 7

Colorado

14-day change: 4 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Rhode Island

14-day change: 35 percent decrease

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 4