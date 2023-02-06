Ohio measles outbreak is over, health officials say

An outbreak of measles a few months ago has now been reported to be over, according to Ohio's Columbus City Health Department.

"On February 4, the current measles outbreak in central Ohio reached 42 days, or two incubation periods since the last rash onset in a confirmed case," the department tweeted. "This milestone fits the CDC's definition of the end of an outbreak, however we still have test results pending for suspected cases."

Since November, the state has been trying to gain control of an outbreak that began in child care facilities in the state's capital, Columbus. All the infected children were unvaccinated, according to CBS News.

After cases continued to rise, the CDC sent a small team to Ohio to assist with infection control. Eighty-five total cases have been identified since the beginning of the outbreak in November, a majority of which were in children under 2 years old, a public report shows.