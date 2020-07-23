NYT: COVID-19 hospitalization rates in 20 metropolitan areas

Below are COVID-19 hospitalization, intensive care capacity and case rates in 20 metropolitan areas in the U.S, according to data gathered by The New York Times.

Information was taken from state and local health departments as well as interviews across the country.

Cities are ordered by current COVID-19 hospitalization rate, largest to smallest. This is not an exhaustive list, as data wasn't available in all three categories for some cities.

Rio Grande Valley, Texas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 109

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 27

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 540

Corpus Christi, Texas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 107

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 30

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 722

Victoria, Texas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 95

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 23

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 578

Miami

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 85

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 19

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 727

Galveston, Texas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 64

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 17

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 343

Houston

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 53

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 15

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 201

San Antonio

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 51

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 16

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 469

Lafayette, La.

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 47

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 7

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 437

Beaumont, Texas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 40

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 16

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 329

Las Vegas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 39

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 11

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 318

Oklahoma City

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 24

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 9

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 155

Austin, Texas

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 23

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 8

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 175

Baltimore

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 22

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 7

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 161

New Orleans

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 22

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 214

Chicago

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 16

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 4

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 40

Indianapolis

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 13

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 5

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 72

Washington, D.C.

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 12

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 68

Boston

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 9

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 2

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 13

Detroit

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 7

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 59

New York City

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 4

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 1

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 30

