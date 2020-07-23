NYT: COVID-19 hospitalization rates in 20 metropolitan areas

Below are COVID-19 hospitalization, intensive care capacity and case rates in 20 metropolitan areas in the U.S, according to data gathered by The New York Times.

Information was taken from state and local health departments as well as interviews across the country.

Cities are ordered by current COVID-19 hospitalization rate, largest to smallest. This is not an exhaustive list, as data wasn't available in all three categories for some cities.

Rio Grande Valley, Texas 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 109

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 27

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 540

Corpus Christi, Texas 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 107

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 30

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 722

Victoria, Texas  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 95

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 23

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 578

Miami  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 85

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 19

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 727

Galveston, Texas 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 64

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 17

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 343

Houston  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 53

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 15

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 201

San Antonio  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 51

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 16

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 469

Lafayette, La.  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 47

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 7

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 437

Beaumont, Texas  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 40

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 16

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 329

Las Vegas 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 39 

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 11

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 318

Oklahoma City  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 24

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 9

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 155

Austin, Texas  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 23

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 8

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 175

Baltimore 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 22

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 7

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 161

New Orleans  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 22

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 214

Chicago 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 16

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 4

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 40

Indianapolis  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 13

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 5

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 72

Washington, D.C. 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 12

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 68

Boston  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 9

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 2

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 13

Detroit  

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 7

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 59

New York City 

COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 4

Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 1

Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 30

