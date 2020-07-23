NYT: COVID-19 hospitalization rates in 20 metropolitan areas
Below are COVID-19 hospitalization, intensive care capacity and case rates in 20 metropolitan areas in the U.S, according to data gathered by The New York Times.
Information was taken from state and local health departments as well as interviews across the country.
Cities are ordered by current COVID-19 hospitalization rate, largest to smallest. This is not an exhaustive list, as data wasn't available in all three categories for some cities.
Rio Grande Valley, Texas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 109
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 27
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 540
Corpus Christi, Texas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 107
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 30
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 722
Victoria, Texas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 95
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 23
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 578
Miami
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 85
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 19
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 727
Galveston, Texas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 64
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 17
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 343
Houston
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 53
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 15
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 201
San Antonio
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 51
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 16
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 469
Lafayette, La.
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 47
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 7
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 437
Beaumont, Texas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 40
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 16
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 329
Las Vegas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 39
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 11
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 318
Oklahoma City
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 24
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 9
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 155
Austin, Texas
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 23
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 8
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 175
Baltimore
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 22
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 7
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 161
New Orleans
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 22
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 214
Chicago
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 16
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 4
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 40
Indianapolis
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 13
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 5
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 72
Washington, D.C.
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 12
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 68
Boston
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 9
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 2
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 13
Detroit
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 7
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 3
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 59
New York City
COVID-19 patients in hospital per 100,000 people: 4
Patients in ICU per 100,000 people: 1
Cases in last week per 100,000 people: 30
