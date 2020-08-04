Most Americans say they're wearing masks to combat COVID-19 spread, survey shows

About two-thirds of Americans say that they are wearing a mask at all times when leaving their homes, showing that increasingly Americans are depending on masks to prevent COVID-19, a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll shows.

The poll is conducted weekly. These results are from the 19th wave of the poll, conducted July 31- Aug. 3, and include responses from 1,129 U.S. adults.

Sixty-seven percent of Americans report wearing a mask at all times, including 48 percent of Republicans. But among the 46 percent of respondents who said they had visited with friends or family in the last week, only 21 percent reported wearing a mask at all times during their visits.

Additionally, only 17 percent of respondents report self-quarantining,the lowest that this figure has fallen to since the survey began in mid-March.

Almost half of the respondents (46 percent) know someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, and nearly one in five (19 percent) know someone who has died due to COVID-19.

