Most Americans have not had COVID-19, antibody study suggests

Most people in the U.S. had not contracted COVID-19 as of September, according to a study on antibody prevalence published Nov. 24 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Researchers analyzed 177,919 residual test specimens from commercial laboratories nationwide. Samples were obtained during four separate collection periods between July 27 and Sept. 24.

Researchers' estimates of antibody prevalence ranged from less than 1 percent to 23 percent depending on the city or jurisdiction. In most areas, less than 10 percent of the population had detectable antibodies as of September.

Overall, the Northeast had the highest antibody levels, though estimates varied widely by jurisdiction. New York also had the highest percentage of people with antibodies at 23.3 percent during the first specimen collection period.



To view the full study, click here.

