Federal judge refuses to override Pennsylvania stay-at-home orders

A judge refused to overturn Pennsylvania's stay-at-home orders May 21, according to The Patriot-News.

U.S. Middle District Judge John Jones III refused to override Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's orders and rejected a call for a temporary restraining order after the filing of a case seeking to overturn the order that had closed nonessential businesses.

"It is not the place of this court to question the reasonable motives of elected officials, nor can we grant (the) petitioners' motion based largely upon their political disagreements with the same," the judge wrote. "This court will not micromanage public policy in the midst of a pandemic."

