7 states with 100K+ COVID-19 cases

Florida is the latest state to surpass 100,000 COVID-19 cases, joining six others, NPR reports.

New York, California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas and Massachusetts have reported more than 100,000 cases as well.

Florida set a new record high of 4,049 new cases June 20. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has linked the rising number to increased testing, though he voiced concern about the rising percentage of people testing positive for the virus, according to NPR.

Mr. DeSantis has said the state does not intend to roll back guidelines allowing businesses to reopen. He says the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 remains below March and April levels, and related deaths have trended steadily downward in Florida for the past seven weeks.

