6 states where delta is lingering

The omicron variant accounts for 99 percent of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, but some states are still seeing delta variant proportions as high as 43 percent, according to the Walgreens COVID-19 Index, an interactive tracking tool the company launched Jan. 19.
The tool uses near real-time data from polymerase chain reaction tests performed at more than 5,000 Walgreens sites and processed by Aegis Sciences. The index can track spread of COVID-19 variants within 24 to 48 hours, Walgreens said.
Based on data analyzed Jan. 18, the six states with the highest delta case prevalence are:
- Maine — 43.5 percent
- Kansas — 36.5 percent
- Iowa — 29.2 percent
- New Mexico — 25.2 percent
- Oklahoma — 24.2 percent
- Indiana — 23.6 percent
- Utah — 23.5 percent
Omicron made up the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana at 97.2 percent. Alabama had the second highest proportion at 95.6 percent, followed by Colorado at 95.1 percent.
View the variant tracking tool here.