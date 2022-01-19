6 states where delta is lingering

The omicron variant accounts for 99 percent of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, but some states are still seeing delta variant proportions as high as 43 percent, according to the Walgreens COVID-19 Index, an interactive tracking tool the company launched Jan. 19.

The tool uses near real-time data from polymerase chain reaction tests performed at more than 5,000 Walgreens sites and processed by Aegis Sciences. The index can track spread of COVID-19 variants within 24 to 48 hours, Walgreens said.

Based on data analyzed Jan. 18, the six states with the highest delta case prevalence are:

Maine — 43.5 percent

Kansas — 36.5 percent

Iowa — 29.2 percent

New Mexico — 25.2 percent

Oklahoma — 24.2 percent

Indiana — 23.6 percent

Utah — 23.5 percent

Omicron made up the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana at 97.2 percent. Alabama had the second highest proportion at 95.6 percent, followed by Colorado at 95.1 percent.

View the variant tracking tool here.