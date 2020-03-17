15 coronavirus resource sites created by hospitals

To more effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and health systems across the country are creating resource hubs and websites with information and updates about the disease.

Here are 15 of them:

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.): COVID-19 Resource Center

2. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources

3. Cleveland Clinic: Coronavirus (COVID-19) — Up-to-date testing, treatment, visiting hours + service changes

4. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Coronavirus (COVID-19): Latest Updates



5. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Information and Resources

6. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.): Coronavirus: Patient Family Resources on COVID-19

7. University of Washington Medicine (Seattle): COVID-19 Resource Site

8. Children’s National Hospital (Washington, D.C.): Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources



9. MountainView Hospital: Coronavirus Resource Hub

10. Good Samaritan Hospital (San Jose, Calif.): Coronavirus Resource Hub

11. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.): Coronavirus (COVID-19) Screening Resources

12. Pardee UNC Health Care (Hendersonville, N.C.): Coronavirus / COVID-19 Resources

13. University Hospital (Newark, N.J.): Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Information and Resources

14. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Helpful information about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19



15. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Coronavirus Resource Center

