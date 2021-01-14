13 states reporting UK coronavirus variant cases: What to know as of Jan. 14

The fast-spreading U.K. coronavirus variant has been identified in at least 13 states, according to the CDC and The Washington Post.

Most recently, the variant has been detected in Wisconsin and New Mexico.

Here are the 13 states reporting U.K. variant cases:

California: 32 cases

Colorado: 4

Connecticut: 2

Florida: 22

Georgia: 1

Indiana: 1

Maryland: 2

Minnesota: 5

New Mexico*: 1

New York: 4

Pennsylvania: 1

Texas: 1

Wisconsin: 1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Jan. 13 that 15 cases of the variant have been detected in the state, per the Post.

*Not yet reported by CDC, which updates its site every Tuesday and Thursday.

