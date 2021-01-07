3 states have highest COVID-19 infection rates in world; HHS secures $22B for testing, vaccination efforts — 4 updates

A record 132,476 Americans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Jan. 6, up from 131,195 the day prior, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Thirteen states in the South have reported record COVID-19 hospitalizations this week, with only three Southern states and Washington, D.C., not hitting hospitalization peaks, according to The COVID Tracking Project. In 34 states, at least 10 percent of all hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to Axios' analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project.

Seven-day averages for COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases also hit record highs Jan. 6, reports The COVID Tracking Project.

Three more updates:

1. HHS has allocated more than $22 billion for COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts. More than $19 billion will go toward testing, contact tracing, surveillance, containment and mitigation efforts, with about $3 billion dedicated to vaccination efforts. The money is to be sent to states before Jan. 19 and will be allocated on a population-based formula.

2. Arizona, California and Rhode Island have the highest COVID-19 infection rates per capita in the world, according to a data analysis from NBC News. Rhode Island has the highest per-capita rate at 785 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. This figure surpasses that of the Czech Republic, which has the highest per-capita rate of any country at 653 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days. California and Rhode Island's per-capita infection rates were 658 per 100,000 and 671 per 100,000, respectively, over the past week.

3. Severe allergic reactions from COVID-19 vaccines are rare, the CDC said in a Jan. 6 report. Of the 5.3 million Americans who have received a first dose, just 29 have developed severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 21,307,125

Deaths: 361,312

Counts reflect data available as of 9:05 a.m. CST Jan. 7.

