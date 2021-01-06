HHS allocates $22 billion for COVID-19 testing, vaccination efforts

HHS is providing more than $22 billion in funding to states and territories for COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts, the department said Jan. 6.

More than $19 billion is to go toward testing, contract-tracing, surveillance, containment and mitigation efforts. About $3 billion will go to vaccination efforts. The money is to be sent to states before Jan. 19 and will be allocated on a population-based formula.

"This funding is another timely investment that will strengthen our nation's efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic in America," said CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD. "Particularly now, it is crucial that states and communities have the resources they need to conduct testing and to distribute and administer safe, high-quality COVID-19 vaccines safely and equitably."

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Don't let COVID-19 vaccine priority groups slow vaccinations, surgeon general says

Congress using COVID-19 test that FDA warns may give false negatives

FDA updates medical device shortage list

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.