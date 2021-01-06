Congress using COVID-19 test that FDA warns may give false negatives

Congress has been using the Curative COVID-19 test, which the FDA said Jan. 4 may be prone to giving false negatives, since at least November, Politico reported.

The test is used by dozens, if not hundreds, of people per day when Congress is in session. The Capitol's physician, Brian Monahan, MD, told Politico that the test is "the most accurate available" and that the risk of a false negative is "a problem for all coronavirus tests."

"We expect to have additional information in the coming days from the FDA and our expert consultants with regard to any concerns about the ongoing use of this test for the Capitol community," Dr. Monahan wrote in a Jan. 4 memo obtained by Politico.

Curative CEO Fred Turner told Politico the company is aware of the FDA's warning about the test and it plans to provide more information soon.

Hundreds of members of Congress are required to vote in person this week, raising concerns about spreading the coronavirus, Politico reported. More than 50 lawmakers have disclosed they've tested positive for the virus since the pandemic started.

Read the full article here.

