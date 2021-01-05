FDA updates medical device shortage list

The FDA recently added new supplies, including pipette tips and micro pipettes, to its medical device shortage list.

The agency also changed some of the categories for the list, which includes the reason the supply is in shortage and gives an estimate on how long the shortage is expected to last.

Also included on the list are gloves, surgical gowns, surgical masks and ventilators. All are expected to remain in shortage as long as COVID-19 is a public health emergency.



Find the full list of medical devices in shortage here.

