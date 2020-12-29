6 recent COVID-19 test emergency approvals
Since mid-November, the FDA has given emergency approval to six COVID-19 tests.
They are:
- Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test — The FDA authorized Abbott's test to be used at home. It was previously approved for use by a trained professional only.
- Ellume's COVID-19 Home Test — The first test that doesn't need a prescription and doesn't need to be sent to a lab.
- LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit — The first at-home COVID-19 test that doesn't require a prescription.
- Quest Diagnostics' RC COVID-19 +Flu RT-PCR Test — The first at-home test for both COVID-19 and the flu.
- Roche's Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test — An antibody test that detects antibodies against the coronavirus's spike protein and could be used to gauge people's immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines.
- Lucira's COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit — The first at-home COVID-19 test that can deliver results in less than 30 minutes.
More articles on supply chain:
AmerisourceBergen leader: How COVID-19 changed the pharmaceutical supply chain
Walgreens, LabCorp partner on at-home COVID-19 tests
Amazon, CVS, Thermo Fisher Scientific partner in COVID-19 testing alliance
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.