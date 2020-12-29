6 recent COVID-19 test emergency approvals

Since mid-November, the FDA has given emergency approval to six COVID-19 tests.

They are:

More articles on supply chain:

AmerisourceBergen leader: How COVID-19 changed the pharmaceutical supply chain

Walgreens, LabCorp partner on at-home COVID-19 tests

Amazon, CVS, Thermo Fisher Scientific partner in COVID-19 testing alliance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.