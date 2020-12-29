6 recent COVID-19 test emergency approvals

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Since mid-November, the FDA has given emergency approval to six COVID-19 tests. 

They are: 

  1. Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test — The FDA authorized Abbott's test to be used at home. It was previously approved for use by a trained professional only.

  2. Ellume's COVID-19 Home Test  — The first test that doesn't need a prescription and doesn't need to be sent to a lab.

  3. LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit — The first at-home COVID-19 test that doesn't require a prescription.

  4. Quest Diagnostics' RC COVID-19 +Flu RT-PCR Test — The first at-home test for both COVID-19 and the flu.

  5. Roche's Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test  — An antibody test that detects antibodies against the coronavirus's spike protein and could be used to gauge people's immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines.

  6. Lucira's COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit — The first at-home COVID-19 test that can deliver results in less than 30 minutes.

