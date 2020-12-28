Walgreens, LabCorp partner on at-home COVID-19 tests

Walgreens and LabCorp have partnered to deliver LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 test for at-home use.

The Pixel by LabCorp test can now be purchased through Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform on Walgreens' app and Walgreens.com. Patients can obtain the test after taking a short COVID-19 survey to determine eligibility. The test is only available for patients 18 years and older.

If eligible, patients are shipped the test via FedEx Express Overnight to their homes. They can self-administer the test using a short nasal swab and then send the sample to LabCorp.

Test results are found on LabCorp's website. If a test is positive, a healthcare provider will contact the patient directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps.

