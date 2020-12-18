FTC approves $4B Stryker-Wright Medical deal, but orders asset sale

The Federal Trade Commission has approved a final order that imposes conditions on Stryker's $4 billion acquisition of competitor Wright Medical Group.

Under the FTC's final order, approved by a 5-0 vote, Stryker must sell all assets associated with total ankle replacements and finger joint implants to DJO Global.

The order settles charges brought by the FTC in November alleging the acquisition would violate antitrust law and result in harm to consumers in the U.S. markets for total ankle replacement and finger joint implants.

The FTC approved the final order after a 30-day public comment period.

