Drug shortage relief targeted in US injectable supply deal

PAI Pharma has acquired Nivagen Pharmaceuticals in a move it said was aimed at expanding the domestic supply of sterile injectable drugs.

Nivagen operates a recently built aseptic manufacturing facility in Sacramento, Calif., that produces IV bags, vials, prefilled syringes and cartridges. The acquisition brings more than 20 ready-to-use injectable products into PAI’s pipeline, complementing its existing portfolio of 10 sterile products in development and four currently on the market, according to a Jan. 6 PAI Pharma news release.

Company leaders said the acquisition extends PAI’s focus on quality and reliability into hospital-focused injectable therapies — a drug class frequently affected by shortages in the U.S. healthcare system.

The deal aligns with national efforts to reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains. PAI said it views the transaction as a long-term investment in expanding domestic production of shortage-prone medications.