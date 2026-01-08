Baxter, MUSC Health enter nurse-focused partnership

In a first-of-its-kind partnership for Baxter, the medtech company said Jan. 8 it is partnering with Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health to support the health system’s nursing workforce.

With a focus on integrating connected care technologies across the 18-hospital system, the collaboration has a focus on improving nurse satisfaction and retention, according to Baxter. The yearslong partnership will aim to simplify bedside technologies to reduce documentation time, alleviate administrative burdens and improve patient outcomes.