FDA gives emergency approval to first at-home combination COVID-19 + flu test

The FDA has given emergency approval for an at-home test for both COVID-19 and the flu.

The test, which is a PCR test made by Quest Diagnostics, is available by prescription only and is sent to patients with approval by their healthcare provider. Patients can collect a sample at home and ship it to Quest for analysis. The FDA, which authorized the test Dec. 4, didn't say what the average turnaround time for results would be.

"With the authorization of this test, the FDA is helping to address the ongoing fight against COVID-19 while in the middle of the flu season, which is important for many, including the most vulnerable of Americans," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD. "With just one swab or sample, combination tests that are authorized for use with home-collected samples can be used to get answers to Americans faster, in the comfort and relative safety of their home, which allows patients to continue to quarantine while awaiting results. This efficiency can go a long way to providing timely information for those sick with an unknown respiratory ailment."

