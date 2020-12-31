Temperature problems delay 144,400 Moderna vaccine doses for Texas

The delivery of 421 shipments containing 144,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Texas was delayed by several days due a small number of shipments with temperature problems and potential issues with temperature sensors, according to Bloomberg.

The vaccines were due to Texas before Dec. 25, but reached the state earlier this week. Five shipments containing 4,300 doses that had temperature problems were replaced.

The temperature problems identified in those shipments prompted U.S. officials to delay the Moderna deliveries to Texas because of a potential problem with their temperature sensors, Carrie Kroll, vice president of advocacy, quality and public health at the Texas Hospital Association, told Bloomberg.

Moderna’s vaccine must be kept at minus 4 Fahrenheit for shipping.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.