DC hospitals treat victims of Capitol riot: 5 things to know

At least 10 people were transported to area hospitals after rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds Jan. 6, and four people died, including a woman who was shot by a Capitol police officer, reports NBC Washington.

What we know Jan. 7:

1. Ashlie Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran from California, was fatally shot inside the Capitol building and pronounced dead at a local hospital, her ex-husband told The Washington Post. Police have not confirmed Ms. Babbitt's identity or details of her shooting, but D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said a member of the U.S. Capitol Police fired the fatal shot, according to the Post.

2. Three other people died of unknown medical emergencies during the rioting, according to the Post.

3. Injuries ranged from cardiac arrest to multiple fractures after someone fell off scaffolding near the Captiol's West end, Douglas Buchanan, chief of communications for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, told CNN. Two people taken to the hospital received CPR, according to the Post.

4. Fourteen police officers were injured, according to the Post. One officer required hospitalization after being pulled into a crowd and assaulted, while another suffered "significant facial injuries" after being hit by an object, Mr. Contee III told reporters during a Jan. 6 briefing. Other injuries were less severe.

5. Ambulance teams in Arlington, Va., were told to avoid transporting patients to hospitals in Washington, D.C., the afternoon of Jan. 6, reports arlnow.com.

Editor's note: Becker's has reached out to several hospitals in the D.C. area for more information and will update the article as more information becomes available.

