UK coronavirus variant identified in New York, Cuomo says

New York has confirmed its first case of a more contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, that was initially discovered in the U.K., CNBC reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the news Jan. 4.

New York is the fourth state in which the strain has been identified.

The U.K. strain has been discovered in Colorado, California and Florida, all in patients who haven't reported any travel history, reports The New York Times. The SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 was first detected in the U.S. at the end of December in a Colorado man.

Experts believe the U.K. variant is spread more easily, but don't think the strain is more deadly.

