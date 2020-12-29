1st case of highly infectious COVID-19 variant identified in US

Colorado officials reported the nation's first known case of the COVID-19 variant that has been rapidly circulating across much of the U.K., according to a Dec. 29 tweet from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.

The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 was detected in a man in his 20s who has no travel history and is currently in isolation.

Researchers have now identified the more transmissible variant in at least 17 countries outside the U.K., according to The Washington Post. In most cases, the infections are in people who traveled from the U.K., and there is no sign so far that the variant is spreading rapidly in the U.S.

While the variant appears to spread more easily, it isn't believed to make people sicker or more likely to die, U.K. scientists reported Dec. 29. Scientists believe both COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna will still be effective against the mutations.

