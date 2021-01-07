UK coronavirus variant identified in Connecticut, Texas

Two cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant have been reported in Connecticut, while one has been confirmed in Texas.

Cases of coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which is believed to be more easily transmitted, were reported in two Connecticut residents between the ages of 15 and 25, according to a Jan. 7 news release from Gov. Ned Lamont. One of the individuals recently traveled to Ireland, while the other traveled to New York. The two cases are unrelated, according to the news release.

A B.1.1.7 case was also confirmed in Texas, the state's first known case, health officials said in a Jan. 7 news conference, according to NBC's KXAS-TV. The infected person is reportedly a man between 30 and 40 years old who lives outside of Houston. The man hasn't reported any travel history.

These are the seventh and eighth known states to report a case of the variant, following Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York, California, Florida and Colorado.

More articles on public health:

3 states have highest COVID-19 infection rates in world; UK variant in Pennsylvania — 5 updates

DC hospitals treat victims of Capitol riot: 5 things to know

Nearly 60% of COVID-19 spread may come from asymptomatic spread, model finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.