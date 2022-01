11 states report breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations: What the data shows

Eleven states publicly report data on current or cumulative COVID-19 hospitalized based on vaccination status.

In December, the monthly rate of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations was 16 times higher for unvaccinated Americans 18 years and older, compared to fully vaccinated Americans, according to CDC data.

Below is a breakdown of hospitalizations by vaccination status based on data from each state's official COVID-19 dashboard. Discrepancies exist in terms of how each state reports this data. States either sort hospitalizations by vaccinated versus unvaccinated, or vaccinated versus partially vaccinated. Some only offer percentages or rates, instead of hospitalization totals.

Note: Iowa and Louisiana only provide the percentage of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated hospitalizations; Becker's calculated the percentage of vaccinated hospitalizations.

Current data





California (data for week ending Jan. 2)

Hospitalization rate among vaccinated: 9.2 per million people

Hospitalization rate for unvaccinated: 54.9 per million people

Iowa (data as of Jan. 20)

Total hospitalizations: 957

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 38.2 percent

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated or partially vaccinated patients: 61.8 percent

Colorado (data as of Jan. 20)

Total hospitalizations: 1,641

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 534

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated patients: 1,107

Connecticut (data as of Jan. 20)

Total hospitalizations: 1,733

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 716

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated or partially vaccinated patients: 1,017

Louisiana (data as of Jan. 20)

Total hospitalizations: 2,367

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 28 percent

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated or partially vaccinated patients: 72 percent

Massachusetts (data as of Jan. 19)

Total hospitalizations: 3,144

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 1,503

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated patients: 1,641

North Dakota (data represents weekly averages as of Jan. 16)

Total hospitalizations: 197

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 61

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated patients: 121

Hospitalizations involving boosted patients: 15

West Virginia (data as of Jan. 21)

Total hospitalizations: 980

Hospitalizations involving vaccinated patients: 297

Hospitalizations involving unvaccinated patients: 683

Cumulative data



Idaho (data as of Jan. 20)

Hospitalizations among fully vaccinated: 792

Rate of hospitalization among vaccinated: 104.2 per 100,000 people

Hospitalizations among individuals unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated: 5,061

Rate of hospitalization among individuals unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated: 469 per 100,000 people



Indiana (data as of Jan. 20)

Hospitalizations among fully vaccinated: 2,776

Rate of hospitalizations among fully vaccinated: 0.077 percent

New York (data as of Jan. 17)

Hospitalizations among fully vaccinated: 30,005

Rate of hospitalizations among fully vaccinated: 0.23 percent