10 findings on Americans' mental health amid pandemic

Several studies and surveys show that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the mental health of Americans.

Here is research on the topic published by Becker's Hospital Review, listed from most recent to earliest.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

Sept. 14

1. More than half of older adults in the U.S. (56 percent) reported feeling isolated from others in June, compared to 27 percent of older adults who reported the same in 2018.

Sept. 10

2. More Black and Latino Americans are facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to reporting higher rates of mental health concerns than their white peers.

Sept. 9

3. Parents in the U.S. are reporting worsening mental health, along with an in increase in behavioral health issues among their children.

Sept. 3

4. Mental health symptoms are strongly associated with avoiding medical care amid the pandemic.

Aug. 24

5. Google searches for "anxiety" and related terms skyrocketed this spring after the U.S. declared COVID-19 a national emergency.

Aug. 14

6. About 40 percent of U.S. adults reported experiencing adverse mental health conditions, especially young people and unpaid caregivers.

July 22

7. Americans' concern over the COVID-19 pandemic is growing, especially among those ages 25 to 34.

July 13

8. West Virginia had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in the last week of June.

June 3

9. More than 88,000 people may have developed anxiety or depression due to the pandemic.

April 29

10. Fifty-five percent of Americans say the pandemic is negatively affecting their mental health.

More articles on public health:

23 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Sept. 15

ED visits for COVID-19 fall for 8th week: 4 CDC findings

Nearly 40% of Americans know a coronavirus patient who was hospitalized or died

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.