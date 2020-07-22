Adults 25-34 most concerned about COVID-19, survey suggests

Americans' concern over the COVID-19 pandemic is growing, especially among those ages 25 to 34, a WebMD survey found.

The website has polled more than 3,000 readers weekly since April 13 for its WedMB COVID Index. The survey asks respondents the same five questions to assess changes in concern about personal COVID-19 risk, well-being and mental health.

Overall, respondents' concern about COVID-19 fell in April and May before rising again in June.

During the week of July 13, more than half of respondents said they felt somewhat or significantly more concerned about the pandemic compared to the week prior. This figure was highest among people ages 25 to 34 (59 percent), followed by those under 25 (57 percent).

Respondents age 65 and older were most concerned about actually contracting the virus of all age groups.



To view the full survey, click here.

