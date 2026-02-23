Former Massachusetts hospital CEO dies

Daniel O’Connor Jr., MD, a radiologist and former hospital executive in Massachusetts, died Feb. 18 at age 94, according to his obituary.

Dr. O’Connor graduated from Harvard Medical School and began his medical career as a physician at Miner’s Memorial Hospital in Williamson, W.Va. He later served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy at Quonsett Point, R.I.

He went on to build a career in radiology and was recognized as a diplomate of the American Board of Radiology. He also helped bring the first CT scanner to Massachusetts outside the Boston area, according to his obituary.

“Beyond his technical innovation, Dan was revered for his clinical intuition and caring approach,” the obituary said. “Long after his retirement, individuals sought his insights on their most challenging cases.”

Dr. O’Connor served on the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and was CEO of St. John’s Hospital in Lowell, Mass. During his tenure at St. John’s, the hospital merged with Saints Memorial Hospital in 1992 to form Saints Memorial Medical Center.

In 2012, Saints Medical Center merged with Lowell General Hospital and became Lowell General Hospital–Saints Campus. Lowell General Hospital later became part of the Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine system.

