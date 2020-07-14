25 states with mask mandates

More than 20 states have issued orders requiring people to wear face masks as COVID-19 cases surge in areas of the U.S., NPR reports.

California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia have all implemented mask mandates statewide.

In Texas and Ohio, masks are mandated in certain counties where case rate surpasses specific thresholds. Hawaii also has a statewide mask mandate, which applies to customers and staff at businesses.

Mississippi recently required masks be worn in public for 13 counties, according to NPR. "Mississippi is in a fight for our lives. COVID-19 is an ever-present threat and we are in the middle of a spike," Gov. Tate Reeves said July 10.

More articles on public health:

States ranked by COVID-19 test positivity rates: July 14

Texas CMO warns about COVID parties occurring in multiple states after patient death

Pandemic is disrupting addiction treatment

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.