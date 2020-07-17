3 states see record death counts; Georgia governor sues to stop mask mandate — 5 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. reported more than 75,600 new COVID-19 cases July 16, the largest single-day increase seen during the pandemic, reports The New York Times.

This is the 11th time the U.S. has broken this record in the past month. The previous record was set July 10, when the U.S. reported 68,241 cases.

Five updates:

1. Eighteen states with rising case numbers could benefit from stricter public health measures, according to an internal White House document obtained by Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C. The July 14 document identifies 18 states that had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, all of which are in the South and West, except for Iowa. The report, created for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends these states limit large social gatherings, close bars and implement universal mask mandates, among other measures.

2. Florida, Texas and South Carolina all reported record death counts July 16. Florida confirmed 156 related deaths, surpassing its state record set just days before, The Hill reports. Texas surpassed its highest daily death count set the day before with 129 deaths, according to CBS's KTVT. In South Carolina, 69 deaths were recorded on July 16, though officials have said some of those deaths occurred over the past few weeks and cited a reporting delay, according to CBS's WCSC-TV.

3. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp filed a lawsuit July 16 to block Atlanta's mask mandate, reports The Washington Post. The suit alleges Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms does not have the authority to issue a mask requirement and must follow the governor's executive orders. The suit comes a day after Mr. Kemp issued an executive order rescinding local mask mandates in more than a dozen jurisdictions in the state.

4. Two more states issued mask mandates yesterday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate that requires everyone age 11 and older to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces, The Denver Post reports. The order is set to last for at least 30 days. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also issued a statewide mandate July 16, requiring people wear masks in public beginning July 20, according to CBS affiliate KTHV-TV.

5. About 1.3 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending July 11, according to seasonally adjusted data released July 16 by the U.S. Department of Labor. About 10,000 fewer claims were filed this week compared to revised levels for last week.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 3,576,430

Deaths: 138,360

Recovered: 1,090,645

Counts reflect data available as of 8:40 a.m. CDT July 17.

More articles on public health:

CDC restores missing COVID-19 data but will stop updating site as HHS steps in

27 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: July 17

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: July 17

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.